Review: Demons, imaginations run wild on Mountain Goats set

“I live in the darkness,” John Darnielle warns us on the Mountain Goats’ latest. That Darnielle needs to spell that out so clearly ought to be cause for alarm, since he hasn’t exactly been Mary Poppins up to this point. One of the most charming songs he ever wrote, 2005’s “Dance Music,” was an origin story of sorts about the power of his record player to drawn out the pain of his abusive childhood; “Against Pollution,” a lovely hinge point on the Goats’ excellent 2004 album We Shall All Be Healed, opened with a poignantly rendered liquor store shooting; his 2003 classic Tallahassee centers around a marriage collapsing into the swamps of Florida, highlighted by tunes with titles like “No Children” and “The House That Dripped Blood”; the Goats’ fine 2019 LP In League With Dragons came with a hot rocker called “Cadaver Sniffing Dog.” I could go on.