The Tampa Bay Lightning have won the opening game of the 2021 Stanley Cup Final. From the Amalie Arena in Tampa, the Lightning defeated the Montreal Canadiens 5-1. Tampa Bay was led in scoring by Nikita Kucherov of Maykop, Russia, and Brayden Point of Calgary, Alberta. Kucherov and Point each had three points. Kucherov had two goals and one assist, while Point had three assists. The other Lightning goal scorers were centres Yanni Gourde of Saint-Narcisse-de-Beaurivage, Quebec, and Steven Stamkos of Markham, Ontario, as well as defenseman Erik Cernak of Kosice, Slovakia.