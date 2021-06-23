Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

beabadoobee releases new EP, plots North American tour (watch “Cologne” video)

By Amanda Hatfield
brooklynvegan.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeabadoobee just released a new EP, Our Extended Play, produced and co-written by Matt Healy and George Daniel of her Dirty Hit labelmates The 1975. She's also shared a new video for EP track "Cologne." "Making the music video for 'Cologne' was so much fun," she says. "I worked with The Rest who I knew from their work with slowthai. We wanted to make an action movie with a load of my friends so that's what we did!" Watch the video and stream the full EP below.

www.brooklynvegan.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beabadoobee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Francisco#American Tour#North American#Christian#Blackstarkids#Nyc#Ma Royale#Carrboro#Ga#Al Saturn#White Oak Music Hall#Emo#The Van Buren#Wa#Ut#Il Metro#Detroit#Mi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
Rock Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Alien Weaponry releasing new LP ‘Tangaroa’ (exclusive blue vinyl pre-order & new video)

Pre-order the album on limited ocean blue vinyl, available exclusively in our stores. Alien Weaponry, the rising New Zealand metal band who combine groove metal with the indigenous New Zealand Māori culture, will release their sophomore album Tangaroa on September 17 via Napalm Records, and we've got an exclusive ocean blue vinyl variant available in our store, limited to just 200 copies. Grab yours while they last.
Celebritiesbrooklynvegan.com

Elton John announces “final” North American tour dates (including MetLife & Dodgers Stadium)

After being forced to postpone the remainder of his 2020 Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour dates due to COVID, Elton John has announced what he says are his "final tour dates ever in North America and Europe." "This has been an incredible tour so far and I'll be going out in the biggest possible way, with the most spectacular production I've ever had," he writes. "I can't wait to see you all on the road one last time."
MusicAlternative Press

beabadoobee launches brand-new EP alongside “Cologne” video—watch

Beabadoobee stars in a mini action movie in the cinematic visual for “Cologne,” off her freshly released EP Our Extended Play via Dirty Hit. Co-written and produced by the 1975’s Matty Healy and George Daniel, the four-track EP’s release comes ahead of beabadoobee’s appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this Friday.
MusicNME

Listen to Beabadoobee’s new EP ‘Our Extended Play’ featuring The 1975

Beabadoobee has shared her collaborative new EP ‘Our Extended Play’ in full – check out the video for the single ‘Cologne’ below. The singer-songwriter announced the four-track collection – on which she teamed up with The 1975‘s Matty Healy and George Daniel, her Dirty Hit labelmates – back in March with the song ‘Last Day On Earth’.
MusicGuitar World Magazine

Beabadoobee - Our Extended Play EP review

Brought to life on the idyllic English countryside, it’s quite fitting that Our Extended Play revels in a summery, effervescent essense of playfulness; opener “Last Day On Earth” is dreamy and wistful, pairing nicely with the subtle lap-steel twang on “Animal Noises”. The jagged riffage and dense, glitchy production on “Cologne” makes it stand out between the two softer cuts, but it doesn’t sound out of place at all.
Rock MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Tonstartssbandht Announce North American Tour

Tonstartssbandht have announced fall tour dates. The band, composed of Andy and Edwin Mathis White, has been writing new material and will be releasing a new record this fall. The band’s last record was 2017’s Sorcerer, out via Mexican Summer. See the tour poster below. All products featured on Pitchfork...
MusicAlternative Press

Turnstile release new EP and visual ‘TURNSTILE LOVE CONNECTION’—watch

Turnstile are back with that nonstop feeling on their new four-song EP, TURNSTILE LOVE CONNECTION. The EP, released through Roadrunner Records, is the first collection of songs from the group since their 2018 LP, Time & Space. The release comes with a short film companion piece directed by the group’s lively vocalist, Brendan Yates.
New York City, NYbrooklynvegan.com

Ali Wong adds more NYC shows — get tix early on BrooklynVegan Presale & enter to win a pair!

Comedian Ali Wong recently announced August dates on her "Milk & Money" Tour, including five nights in NYC at Beacon Theatre, on August 10, 11, 12, 13, and 14. Those dates are all either sold out or nearly there, so they've added three more nights -- August 15, 17, and 18 -- at the same venue. You can get tickets early on BrooklynVegan Presale starting today (6/30) at 10 AM ET -- use the password BVEGAN. Our presale runs until Friday, July 2 at 9 AM ET, and if you miss out on it, tickets go on general sale 7/2 at 10 AM ET.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

of Montreal announce fall tour with Locate S,1

Avant pop vets of Montreal will be on tour this fall, with Locate S,1 opening all shows. Dates kick off with a hometown Athens, GA show on October 30, and from there the tour heads to Asheville, Carrboro, DC, Baltimore, Philadelphia, Boston, Brooklyn, Hamden, Rochester, Pittsburgh, Detroit, Chicago, Cleveland, Newark, Cincinnati, Nashville before wrapping up in Birmingham on November 20. All date are listed below.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

King Woman shares “Psychic Wound” off new LP, reveals openers for upcoming shows

Pre-order our silver vinyl variant of King Woman's new album, limited to 200. King Woman (aka Kris Esfandiari, also of Miserable, Sugar High, and NGHTCRWLR) has shared the second single off her upcoming album Celestial Blues. "Psychic Wound" is a dark, haunting song that finds the middle ground between goth, sludge, and shoegaze, and Kris says it's "about paying the price for eating forbidden fruit. When desire turns into obsession it can keep you longer than you intended to stay and nearly destroy your sanity." Listen and watch the Muted Widows-directed video below.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Magdalena Bay announce debut LP, tour dates (watch video for new single “Chaeri”)

Following a string of singles and EPs, Los Angeles pop duo Magdalena Bay, aka Mica Tenenbaum and Matthew Lewin, have announced their debut LP, Mercurial World, due out October 8 via Luminelle. "We spend all of our time together, and in some ways Mercurial World is about that particular sense of madness in containment," Lewin wrote in a statement to The FADER. "We live together and make art together; this immerses you in our creative, insular universe.”"
Rock Musicgratefulweb.com

Doom Flamingo Releases New EP / Announces New Tour Dates

Charleston, South Carolina's hottest band, Doom Flamingo, have announced their highly anticipated new EP, Flamingo. Led by lead singer Kanika Moore, the group is eager to get their latest collection of new music out into the world before they hit the road for a slew of tour dates this summer.
brooklynvegan.com

Wicca Phase & Anxious touring together, including dates w/ Wild Red & Fantasy Camp

Emo-rap trailblazer (and former Tigers Jaw member) Wicca Phase Springs Eternal is doing a headlining tour this summer with direct support from Connecticut emo/hardcore up and comers Anxious on all Northeast dates, as well as Wilkes-Barre lo-fi pop punks Wild Red on the Brooklyn and Philly shows and Wilkes-Barre-based Wicca Phase collaborator Fantasy Camp on the Boston and DC shows. There's also an LA show with Ethel Cain (whose new Inbred EP features Wicca Phase) and fellow GothBoiClique member Døves.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Tour News: Homeshake, Chicano Batman, Odonis Odonis, Sonny & The Sunsets, more

With COVID cases on the decline and vaccination rates on the rise, tours and festivals are being announced and happening again. Head here for more coronavirus-related news and check the Tour Dates category for more tour-related news. CHICANO BATMAN. Chicano Batman just released a new single (check it out below)...
San Francisco, CAbrooklynvegan.com

Glassjaw reissuing first 2 LPs & live album as limited color vinyl set (we’ll be selling an exclusive version)

Glassjaw recently announced a 2022 tour with two-night stands in most cities, which will find them performing their 2000 debut album Everything You Ever Wanted To Know About Silence and their 2002 sophomore album Worship And Tribute in full. Now it's been revealed that the band will also be giving 180 gram colored vinyl reissues to both albums, and packaging them together with a vinyl release of Live At The Forum, recorded at The Forum in London in 2011 and featuring songs from their first two albums and their 2011 EP Our Color Green (but the vinyl release won't include the Coloring Book encore). EYEWTKAS comes on cyan vinyl, Worship And Tribute on magenta, and the live album on yellow, and they will only come all together as a three-piece vinyl set (not separately).
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Sheer Mag playing East Coast shows before The Fest

Sheer Mag are about to make their return to the stage for live shows. They're on the lineup for this year's edition of The Fest, as well as Coheed & Cambria's cruise festival, S.S. Neverender, and they've begun to announce headlining shows, too. Those begin with two nights in NYC: TV Eye on July 15, which is with Brower and Fun Time Objects, and Union Pool on July 17, with Success and Militia. Tickets for the TV Eye are on sale now, and Union Pool goes on sale soon.
Lexington, KYbrooklynvegan.com

Rubi Rose releases new single “TWORK” (listen)

Lexington, KY rapper Rubi Rose has been on the rise. She put out her breakthrough single "Big Mouth" in 2019, and then got a boost from Cardi B who featured her in the "WAP" video and gave her a co-sign on the intro track to Rubi's very good 2020 EP For The Streets. Now Rubi follows that EP with a new single, "TWORK," and it's a booming, subwoofer-shaking song that feels like an instant hit. Listen below.