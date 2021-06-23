beabadoobee releases new EP, plots North American tour (watch “Cologne” video)

Glassjaw recently announced a 2022 tour with two-night stands in most cities, which will find them performing their 2000 debut album Everything You Ever Wanted To Know About Silence and their 2002 sophomore album Worship And Tribute in full. Now it's been revealed that the band will also be giving 180 gram colored vinyl reissues to both albums, and packaging them together with a vinyl release of Live At The Forum, recorded at The Forum in London in 2011 and featuring songs from their first two albums and their 2011 EP Our Color Green (but the vinyl release won't include the Coloring Book encore). EYEWTKAS comes on cyan vinyl, Worship And Tribute on magenta, and the live album on yellow, and they will only come all together as a three-piece vinyl set (not separately).