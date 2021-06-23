Cancel
Former NJ church is for sale as a home

By Jeff Deminski
New Jersey 101.5
New Jersey 101.5
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A former church at 207 Davison Station Road in Cream Ridge was converted to a home and is up for sale. New Jersey is always fun and different so I can’t say I’m surprised. It was built back in 1903. It’s been on the market since October and price has been dropped from $699,700 all the way to $600,000. Why you ask when the market for sellers is on fire and people are in bidding wars? Because it only has 2 bedrooms. That’s a tough sell. There are ways to remodel it and have a third bedroom.

nj1015.com
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey.

