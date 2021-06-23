NCIS, Stranger Things And The Conners Stars Joining Will And Grace's Sean Hayes In New Netflix Show
A little over a year after Will & Grace's well-received revival came to an end, star Sean Hayes has been keeping busy with the hilarious podcast Smartless opposite Jason Bateman and Will Arnett. He's also been developing the previously announced Netflix series Q-Force, which announced the rest of its core cast today, which includes stars from Stranger Things, The Conners and more, as well as NCIS' newest recruit.www.cinemablend.com