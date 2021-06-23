Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Why won’t Republicans show the courage to condemn their party’s race-baiting?

By Columnist
Washington Post
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImagine what would happen if a prominent Republican — an influential elected official, or a Fox News host — stood up and said this:. “Listen guys, this critical race theory stuff? C’mon. We all know it isn’t a threat to anyone’s children. It’s a relatively obscure academic theory that law students read about. It’s not being taught in anyone’s elementary school. How about we decide not to whip up a frenzy of race-baiting, and instead worry about what’s actually affecting people’s lives?”

www.washingtonpost.com
Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Hawley
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Kiran Ahuja
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Race#Black People#Yale Law School#Condemn#Fox News#Klansmen#The White House#American#Stanford#The Supreme Court#Princeton#Harvard Law#Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

So much for ‘action’: McCarthy dials back early pledge to rein in Republicans who cross the line as Gosar, others go unpunished

Early in his tenure, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) took decisive action against a Republican who embraced racist views. “I’ve watched on the other side that they do not take action when their members say something like this. Action will be taken,” McCarthy said in a January 2019 interview on CBS, outlining his plan to strip Steve King, an Iowa Republican, of his committee assignments.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
NBC News

House's Capitol riot committee can't worry about Republican feelings

If I could give one piece of advice to Democrats in the House, it would be to stop worrying about what Republicans like Kevin McCarthy, Marjorie Taylor-Greene, Matt Gaetz, etc., are saying about their agenda — up to and including righteous efforts to investigate the Capitol riot. As the House voted Wednesday on a resolution to establish a Jan. 6 committee, the opinion of provocateurs like Gaetz should have been the least of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s concerns.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

'MediaBuzz' on Kamala Harris' border moment, Trump saying media miss him

This is a rush transcript from "MediaBuzz," June 27, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. HOWARD KURTZ, FOX NEWS HOST (on camera): Fox News alert, state and local officials in surfside, Florida are about to provide an update on that horrible building collapse that has killed at least five people. We'll bring that to you as soon as it happens.
Alabama StatePosted by
The Hill

Trump's Alabama rally cancelled over partisan political concerns

Former President Trump 's upcoming rally in Alabama has been canceled over partisan political concerns, NBC News affiliate WMTV reported Tuesday. USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park commission chairman Bill Tunnell told the NBC News affiliate that the Republican party contacted them worried about the patriotic event turning into a “partisan political event” instead.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
POLITICO

House Republicans set to join Trump's border trip

A group of House Republicans is set to join Donald Trump's visit to the U.S.-Mexico border next week. About a dozen members of the Republican Study Committee, the biggest caucus in the House GOP, plan to join the former president on the trip next Wednesday. The joint travel highlights not only Trump’s enduring influence over the party, but also the former president's ongoing focus on immigration — a topic that he made a centerpiece of his campaigns and administration, to polarizing effect.
POTUSNew York Post

Washington Post tried to smear me for criticizing race theory — and failed spectacularly

The Washington Post attempted to smear me, the nation’s most prominent opponent of critical race theory — and it backfired spectacularly. The fight over CRT has consumed American media. Conservatives have rallied against the toxic neo-Marxist ideology that seeks to divide the country into the racial categories of oppressor and oppressed; liberals have defended it as a “lens” for understanding vague buzzwords such as “systemic racism” and “racial equity.”