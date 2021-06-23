Why won’t Republicans show the courage to condemn their party’s race-baiting?
Imagine what would happen if a prominent Republican — an influential elected official, or a Fox News host — stood up and said this:. “Listen guys, this critical race theory stuff? C’mon. We all know it isn’t a threat to anyone’s children. It’s a relatively obscure academic theory that law students read about. It’s not being taught in anyone’s elementary school. How about we decide not to whip up a frenzy of race-baiting, and instead worry about what’s actually affecting people’s lives?”www.washingtonpost.com