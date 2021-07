With horror doing big business at the moment - possibly from people looking to forget some of the real world uncertainty and horrors around them - there couldn't be a better time for studios to dig into the grave and unearth something to bring the hungry hordes back to theaters. One particular horror reboot that has been getting a little attention recently is Hellraiser, the dark and depraved gore-fest from the mind of Clive Barker. According to TheIlluminerdi.com, the new version of Barker's short story The Hellbound Heart has found its lead in 21 year old Odessa A'Zion.