POLITICO Playbook PM: It’s Donald vs. Kamala as border wars heat up

By RACHAEL BADE
POLITICO
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSCOOP — “Kamala Harris is set to visit the border,” by Daniel Lippman: “Harris is heading to the U.S.-Mexico border this week, amid an unrelenting chorus of criticism from Republicans over her failure to visit there. Harris, who was tasked by President JOE BIDEN to lead diplomatic efforts to stem the flow of migrants arriving on the southern border, will make a stop in El Paso, Texas on Friday … She is expected to be accompanied by Homeland Security Secretary ALEJANDRO MAYORKAS.”

