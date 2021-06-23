Cancel
enVerid Systems welcomes new member to its board of directors

Wicked Local
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnVerid Systems, a provider of indoor air quality and energy efficiency solutions, announced that former Massachusetts Congressman Joe Kennedy III has joined its board of directors. Kennedy continues to build on his influential leadership during his tenure in Congress to champion climate action and Massachusetts’ climate tech companies. “We are...

www.wickedlocal.com
