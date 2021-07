Sunday's WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view saw Sami Zayn pick up a singles victory over Kevin Owens. The former WWE Universal Champion was already injured entering the match, still selling General Azeez hitting him in the throat with a Nigerian Nail on SmackDown last week. Zayn repeatedly capitalized on that injury, at one point causing Owens to land on the ropes throat-first and set him up for a Heluva Kick in the corner. Owens took to Twitter on Monday with a message for fans, saying he would be taking some time off from WWE TV following the loss.