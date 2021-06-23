Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

‘The Bachelorette’: Who Does Katie Thurston End Up With? Reality Steve Updates Engagement Spoilers for 2021

By Connie Liou
Posted by 
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We’re well into The Bachelorette Season 17, which means many fans are theorizing who Katie Thurston will end up with in the 2021 finale. By now, many viewers have chosen their early frontrunners. But a new cast addition could change the whole game. Luckily, Bachelor Nation blogger Reality Steve recently updated the fandom on The Bachelorette spoilers and whether Katie gets engaged by the end of her journey.

www.cheatsheet.com
Community Policy
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

108K+
Followers
64K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clare Crawley
Person
Tayshia Adams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bachelorette#Bachelor Nation#Good Morning America#Abc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
The Bachelor
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
StyleCaster

There’s a Twist You Won’t Expect About Michael on ‘The Bachelorette’

Viewers may be surprised to learn that the Bachelorette 2021 spoilers about Michael Allio reveal a massive twist ahead for him and Katie. Michael is one of 30-plus contestants on season 17 of The Bachelorette with Katie Thurston. Katie a 30-year-old bank marketing manager from Renton, Washington, was announced as the season 17 Bachelorette at the “After the Final Rose” special for season 25 of The Bachelor with Matt James in March. Katie was a contestant on Matt’s season and was eliminated in 10th place, which makes her one of the earliest Bachelor or Bachelorette eliminees to become the lead of her own season. (Michelle Young, a 27-year-old teacher from Edina, Minnesota, was also announced as the season 18 Bachelorette. Her season will premiere later this year.)
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Everything You Need to Know About Karl Smith on Katie Thurston’s ’Bachelorette’ Season

We’re only a few episodes into The Bachelorette and yep, there’s already drama brewing between the contestants. In case you missed it, 34-year-old Karl Smith told Katie Thurston last week that he ~suspected~ some fellow contestants weren’t here for the...wait for it...RIGHT REASONS. Basically, Karl voiced his concerns (to quote: “there are some people that don’t have the best intentions”), Katie ended up telling anyone there for the WRONG REASONS to “get the f*ck out,” all the dudes proceeded to get mad at Karl, and now we’re heading into a new episode with the vibes more than slightly awkward. And by that I mean...Karl asked the person who he thinks is there for the wrong reasons to fess up, so far they haven’t, and it’s all very uncomfy. As Karl himself put it, “She’s upset; everyone’s upset—I get that!”
TV ShowsVulture

Katie Thurston’s Bachelorette Contestants Unionized to Send This Schmuck Home

This must have been what our friends at The New Yorker felt like a few days ago. On Monday night’s Bachelorette episode, an astounding thing unfolded during Kate Thurston’s rose ceremony, even by the franchise’s dumb standards of drama: Led by gym owner Mike P., the entire body of contestants joined together to let Thurston know that fellow contestant Karl, an alleged “motivational speaker,” is an ass who’s totally on the show for all the wrong reasons. “This isn’t something that we want to do right now, because of what you’ve gone through,” Mike P. told her after receiving a rose. “But we feel as a unit it’s our job to protect your heart, and we’ve come together in solidarity and we think that, unfortunately, what Karl said wasn’t the truth. As a unit, we really feel that’s what you need to hear.” Welcome, comrades! If you recall from the last episode, Karl decided to speculate random shit about the other men to mess with Thurston’s head, confirming Vulture’s theory that every Karl we know is destined to ruin a good party.
TV & VideosPopculture

'The Bachelorette': Katie Thurston Speaks on Cody Menk and Aaron Clancy Feud

In last week's episode of The Bachelorette, things came to a head between contestants Cody Menk and Aaron Clancy. After the premiere hinted that the two men had some kind of pre-established feud with one another, Clancy voiced his concerns to the lead, Katie Thurston. Following all of the drama that went down in episode two of The Bachelorette, Thurston shared her thoughts on the matter during her appearance on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast.
Celebritiestvinsider.com

So, How Much Do ‘Bachelor’ & ‘Bachelorette’ Contestants Get Paid?

Beyond the private islands, luxury accommodations, and endless supply of champagne, being a contestant on The Bachelor or The Bachelorette isn’t necessarily the most glamorous gig. Of course, there’s always the chance of finding a potential fiancé, most contestants go home with quite a bit of debt. While many fans assume the contestants on the show are paid for their time spent filming — which, for some, could be more than two months — the truth is, the contestants aren’t paid a dime.
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Report: Chris Harrison received a $9 million payout to exit The Bachelor franchise -- Katie Thurston refused to be The Bachelorette if Harrison was host

Variety's Elizabeth Wagmeister offers her investigation into how Harrison's exit went down, saying that the longtime Bachelor franchise host and ABC executives didn't realize the level of crisis they had following his disastrous Extra interview with Rachel Lindsay. "The entire situation was completely repairable — and avoidable," says Wagmeister. Wagmeister also reports that contrary to Variety's sister publication Deadline reporting that Harrison exited with a "mid-range eight-figure payoff," "Harrison did not walk away with a substantial eight-figure payout. Two individuals familiar with the negotiations say that the host got $9 million, plus remaining contractual fees, which brought his total exit package to roughly $10 million — about the same paycheck he would have made from two years of work, as his contract was said to be around $5 million per year." Wagmeister points out that Harrison didn't have to do the Extra interview -- it was never requested by the studio or an ABC publicist. After the interview, Harrison thought it went well and didn't realize how problematic it was. "As soon as the interview aired, social media erupted and ABC and Warner Bros. realized they had a big problem on their hands," Wagmeister reports. "The network and studio panicked at the public response and went into quick damage control. In the immediate days following his interview, Harrison spoke to bigwigs within the franchise, who took an open approach. Harrison was never told that he’d be fired from his longtime position; in fact, any consideration of him being terminated was not even addressed in initial conversations. Instead, the talks revolved around Harrison apologizing, educating himself on race issues and making proper amends to people who were hurt by his comments within the franchise." But despite Harrison's apology, the controversy wouldn't die down. So Harrison went on Good Morning America for a pretaped interview with Michael Strahan. But that interview also was a disaster. "At that point, it became clear that Harrison would need to take a longer time-out, but the franchise was still planning on eventually bringing him back, according to sources," reports Wagmeister. "At the request of Bachelor executives, Harrison contacted a handful of former cast members to mixed results, which Variety has confirmed through multiple sources. The general response from BIPOC cast members that Harrison had called or texted was informing him that his apology would be accepted, but he would need to put in the work to educate himself before he’d be welcomed back with open arms. As all this was brewing, there was another major roadblock for Harrison. In March, current Bachelorette Katie Thurston flat-out refused to star in her season if Harrison was the host...Insiders familiar with discussions say that Thurston spoke to Harrison directly, informing him that she would not feel comfortable starring as The Bachelorette if he was involved due to all of the controversy surrounding him. This conversation upset and hurt Harrison, according to a person familiar with their chat." Wagmeister adds that people close to Harrison say he deeply cared about his job and always planned to return. "But eventually, Harrison’s desire to return to The Bachelor was overshadowed by the mess behind-the-scenes between his team and the studio and network," she says, noting that Harrison didn't acknowledge the network or studio in his goodbye message.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Nick Viall Reveals the One Piece of Advice He Gave Bachelorette Star Katie Thurston

Watch: Nick Viall's Warning to "Bachelorette" Katie Thurston. Nick Viall may have no regrets, but he definitely has some advice!. The beloved Bachelor Nation alum exclusively gave fans a sneak peek into tonight's new Bachelorette episode, airing June 21, by sharing some advice for Katie Thurston on E! News' Daily Pop. "I just told Katie to pay attention to the guys' answers," Nick revealed to co-hosts Justin Sylvester and Morgan Stewart this morning. "It's very easy in that world to get caught up in the moment. You get caught up in the pretty faces, sort to speak...It's very easy to say what you think sounds nice and what you want to hear."
TV & Videosrealitysteve.com

“Reader Emails,” Ratings, & (EXCLUSIVE) Who is Katie Engaged To?

Pretty funny how this show, or I guess more so Mike Fleiss in this situation, manipulates the ratings to fit his narrative. So the ratings from Monday night are in and it drew 3.3 million viewers and a .9 rating. Fleiss tweeted yesterday, “Thank you, #BachelorNation ! Huge ratings last night! This season is one of the all-time best…” Huge ratings? Really? Last week drew 3.3 million and a .8 rating. So they went up .1 from ep 2, with the same overall viewership. Ep 1 drew 3.6 million and a .9, so it had the same rating and 300k less viewers. Yet, that warrants a “huge ratings” tweet from Fleiss, who basically has no say in the day-to-day operations of the this show anymore? Of course, Fleiss could be looking at it from the fact that the .9 rating Monday night in the Adults 18-54 demo was 50% better than any show that aired on network television Monday night. The Olympic trials drew a .6 for 2nd place on the night. I just love when they try to fleece their audience with statements like this when 99% of them don’t have a clue how TV ratings work. So they just see that and assume it must be true. Then again, we’re talking about Fleiss here. Not the most upstanding guy in the world to say the least. We even got a “Reader Email” about him this week. Can’t remember the last time we had that.
TV & Videoscartermatt.com

The Bachelorette episode 4: Do Katie Thurston, Blake know each other?

As we prepare for The Bachelorette episode 4 on ABC next week, the arrival of Blake Moynes is going to get a lot of attention. Is it deserving? Well, we are talking about the return of a familiar contestant, and his arrival will inevitably come with criticism and frustration from some of the other guys. They won’t want another contender there, especially someone who made it reasonably far his first time around with Clare Crawley / Tayshia Adams.
TV & VideosPosted by
Us Weekly

Bachelorette Katie Thurston ‘Likes’ Shady Meme About Front-Runner Greg Grippo

All eyes are on Katie Thurston — and her social media activity — as season 17 of The Bachelorette heats up. The 30-year-old ABC star was caught “liking” and later “unliking” a meme shared by Bachelor season 22 alum Bekah Martinez’s podcast “Chatty Broads” on Tuesday, June 22, about contestants Thomas Jacobs and Greg Grippo. In screenshots obtained by Us Weekly, Katie’s official account “liked” a meme that reads, “When the guy next to you is getting interrogated about wanting to be the bachelor and you’ve gotta pretend to be disgusted while hiding your acting career aspirations.”
TV & VideosPopculture

'The Bachelorette': Nick Viall Says Katie Thurston Spoke to This Contestant Before the Show

The latest season of The Bachelorette kicked off in early June. But, before Katie Thurston even met the contestants who would be competing for her heart, she spoke with one of them online. According to former Bachelor star Nick Viall, who appeared in the most recent episode of The Bachelorette, Thurston spoke with Blake Moynes, who is due to join the show later on in the season.