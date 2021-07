Organizational problems are difficult to solve without a focused executive leading the charge. Following the 9/11 attacks and a series of natural disasters in the early 2000s, the Coast Guard experienced unprecedented public and Congressional support, with its authorities and budget ballooning as it proved its utility to the nation. Though the work to accomplish these missions was collective, then-Commandant Admiral Thad Allen proved to be one of few executives in the service’s history able to seize the opportunities presented.