Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Michael B. Jordan Accused Of Cultural Appropriation

By Entertainment News
wfav951.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael B. Jordan has been accused of cultural appropriation for naming his new rum brand J'Ouvert Rum, a word that has specific connotations in Trinidad and Tobago. After announcing the rum brand, One Twitter user responded, “Modern day j'ouvert may look fun to you because of all the music and mud and paint but if you knew anything about the vitality of trinbagonian people or west indian people it's that through all we been through we celebrate our past and ancestors with jubilation.”

wfav951.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael B Jordan
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Lori Harvey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cultural Appropriation#Trinbagonian#West Indian#Mbj
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Sports
Related
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Controversy with one of Michael B Jordan’s businesses

Actor Michael B Jordan has several businesses outside his film career and one of them has caused much controversy. Michael B Jordan is in one of the best moments of his acting career since he has played great characters such as Killmonger en Black Panther, Adonis in Creed or John Kelly in No Regrets. But besides being a superstar of Hollywood He is also a great entrepreneur and has different businesses. Now he has launched a brand of rum that his name has caused controversy and violent reaction in the Caribbean community, because they affirm that it is cultural appropriation.
CelebritiesPosted by
PennLive.com

Michael B. Jordan under fire over name of his rum brand

Actor and Newark native Michael B. Jordan is renaming his rum brand, J’Ouvert, after being accused of cultural appropriation. According to photos published from the rum brand’s launch party last weekend, the rum J’Ouvert was advertised as a tribute to a yearly Caribbean carnival celebration by the same name. But...
CelebritiesPosted by
93.1 WZAK

Michael B. Jordan Apologizes To The Trinbagonian Community

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. We are used to 34 year old actor Michael B. Jordan being in the news for box office smash hits he’s played in such as Fruitvale Station, Creed, Just Mercy, and our favorite villain Killmonger, the long lost Prince of Wakanda, from The Black Panther. We are even now accustomed to his being in the news for successfully entertaining us theatrically in our homes with ‘Without Remorse’. We have even gotten used to his personal love life, dating Lori Harvey, playing out in the blogs, with some friendly hateration. But the one thing we are not used to little Pooh from ‘The Wire’ being in the press about is folks being mad at him for something that offended them.
CelebritiesPopculture

Why Nicki Minaj Just Called out Michael B. Jordan

Michael B. Jordan's new rum brand is drawing widespread criticism for cultural appropriation, including from Grammy-winner Nicki Minaj. The Black Panther star issued an apology Tuesday after being called out by the "Super Bass" artist for naming the rum brand J'Ouvert after the celebration of Caribbean culture held as part of Carnival in many Caribbean islands such as Trinidad, Tobago and Grenada.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey’s Relationship Timeline: How the ‘Creed’ Star Found Love With the Model

Feeling the love. Ever since Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey confirmed their relationship via Instagram, the pair has consistently professed their love for one another. The model confirmed her relationship with the Black Panther actor in January 2021 with a pair of tagged photos on Instagram. At the time, the Friday Night Lights alum posted dark and grainy photos with Harvey that looked as if they were about to kiss. The Tennessee native also posted snaps of her new boyfriend at the same location with an emoji heart caption.
CelebritiesPosted by
BET

Lori Harvey Responds To Ex-Boyfriend Future’s Diss

Lori Harvey decided to keep it classy in her response to her ex-boyfriend Future’s diss toward her. The 37-year-old connected with Detroit, Michigan rapper 42 Dugg for the track “Maybach.” On the song, Future takes jabs at his 24-year-old ex-girlfriend, Lori Harvey. “Tell Steve Harvey I don’t want her,” Future raps during his verse, even repeating the line again a few bars later.
Beauty & Fashionblackchronicle.com

Issa Rae Partners With Converse For Collection Of Sneakers

Issa Rae has launched a new collection of sneakers with inspirational messages. Called “Issa Rae By You,” the 36-year-old partnered with artist Nick Fulcher for the brand’s popular Chuck 70s. The shoes include inspirational phrases like “Run With It,” “Celebrate the Wins,” “Do It All,” and “Walking in Your Purpose.”
Moviesmycentraloregon.com

Robin Givens joins 'Batwoman' season 3; 'Judas and the Black Messiah' team reunite for new film; & more

Robin Givens has been added to the season three cast of The CW’s Batwoman, Deadline has learned. Givens will star opposite Batwoman star Javicia Leslie as Jada Jet, a powerful CEO for Jet Industries, who has “worked her way through life’s ups and downs” and “will do whatever it takes to protect her family.” A season three return date for Batwoman has yet to be announced.

Comments / 0

Community Policy