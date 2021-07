Joel Armia will be a game time decision to return the Montreal Canadiens lineup for Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Armia, who missed Game 1 of the series, skated with Corey Perry and Eric Staal at the team’s morning skate. Jake Evans wore a different jersey for practice, but assistant coach Luke Richardson said that it was because of the nature of the practice. Evans is also a game-time decision, but he was skating with the extras after practice ended.