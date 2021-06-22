Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Miley Cyrus Covers ‘Nothing Else Matters’ For ‘The Metallica Blacklist’

By Music News
wfav951.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiley Cyrus covered “Nothing Else Matters” for The Metallica Blacklist, coming on September 10th. The “Prisoner” singer’s rendition of the 1991 single also features Elton John, Watt, Yo-Yo Ma, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, and current Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo. The covers collection includes a whopping 53 tracks by such artists as Weezer, St. Vincent, My Morning Jacket, Cage The Elephant, Darius Rucker, Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, Juanes and Corey Taylor.

wfav951.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley Cyrus
Person
Corey Taylor
Person
Chad Smith
Person
Juanes
Person
Darius Rucker
Person
Yo Yo Ma
Person
Jason Isbell
Person
Robert Trujillo
Person
Elton John
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nothing Else Matters#Red Hot Chili Peppers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Theater & DanceBillboard

Miley Cyrus Brings Out Drag-Queen Chorus to Cover Cher's 'Believe' at Pride Special

Miley Cyrus dances her way through Pride (with the help of some drag queen friends) for a special rendition of Cher's 1998 Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit "Believe." The performance, which was released Wednesday (June 23), comes ahead of Cyrus' new Pride special, Miley Cyrus Presents Stand by You, which will exclusively stream on Peacock starting June 25. Filmed at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, the hourlong concert special will see Cyrus take the stage with a number of country artists to celebrate all things LGBTQ.
MusicBillboard

Miley Cyrus Dazzles With Cover of Madonna's 'Express Yourself' for Pride Special

Miley Cyrus put herself to the test by covering Madonna's 1989 Billboard Hot 100 No. 2 hit "Express Yourself" on her Pride special. The performance snippet is part of Miley Cyrus Presents Stand by You, which began streaming exclusively via Peacock on Friday (June 25). Filmed at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, the hourlong concert special sees Cyrus take the stage with queer country artists, such as Brothers Osborne and Orville Peck as well as allies Mickey Guyton, Little Big Town and Maren Morris.
Celebritiestalentrecap.com

Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato to Spread Love During Streamed Pride Concerts

I know they aren’t on the Disney channel anymore, but if you had to pick, Miley or Demi, who would you choose? Both artists are scheduled to host separate Pride events today for different streaming platforms. Miley Cyrus is set to headline the Stand By You pride concert streaming exclusively on NBC’s Peacock network. Demi Lovato, on the other hand, is hosting YouTube Pride Party 2021 alongside a number of additional hosts. Both openly queer artists advocate heavily for the LGBTQ+ community.
Theater & DanceE! Online

Miley Cyrus' Cover of Cher's "Believe" Will Give You Chills

Miley Cyrus "Believes" in everyone. The Grammy nominated songstress shared a stunning cover of Cher's hit single "Believe" ahead of the premiere of Miley Cyrus Presents Stand By You, available on Peacock this Friday, June 25 in honor of Pride Month. In the video posted on June 23, Miley rocks out in a white bedazzled crop top and matching long skirt, screaming, "Happy Pride, everybody!" before bursting into song.
Peoria, IL955glo.com

Miley Cyrus, Watt, Elton John, Yo-Yo-Ma, Chad Smith, Robert Trujillo Join Forces For Cover Of ‘Nothing Else Matters’

Well, Peoria Rock fans, one thing is for certain, you certainly have an opinion on many of the artists who are covering Metallica songs on the forthcoming “Blacklist” compilation album, celebrating the 30th Anniversary of the Metallica ‘Black’ Album. We have discussed one cover in particular, the Miley Cyrus cover of ‘Nothing Else Matters’, where she joins forces with legend Elton John on piano, and has Chili Pepper drummer Chad Smith on drums, Yo-Yo-Ma, Watt, and Robert Trujillo, the Metallica bassist, all playing on the song. The result is pretty amazing. I know some fans are critical, as Miley has now gone deeper into the “Rock” foray as a vocalist. She has been covering many Rock songs the last couple of years, and has wowed many along the way. Reference her version of Blondie’s “Heart Of Glass” or her cover of Temple Of The Dog’s “Say Hello To Heaven” at the Chris Cornell Tribute show. She’s even covered the Doors “Roadhouse Blues” in L.A., playing with Doors guitarist Robby Krieger on the celebration of the ‘Morrison Hotel’ album. Love it or not, Miley seems to be very passionate and focused on moving forward into the world of Rock. This new Metallica “Blacklist” opportunity gave her, and many other artists of other genres, a chance to wow the masses with their own stylings of all things Metallica. I, for one, love this approach, and I applaud her and the other artists involved on this project. Check out the video.
Beauty & FashionIn Style

Miley Cyrus Gave a Look at the Over-the-Top Fashion in Her Pride Special

Miley Cyrus is giving us the first look at her upcoming Pride concert special, Miley Cyrus Presents Stand by You, which comes out this Friday, June 25, on NBC's streaming app, Peacock. Of course, we're not only looking forward to the musical performances and guest artists (which include Marren Morris, Orville Peck, and more). We're also looking forward to the campy fashion that seems to be stealing the show in the teasers that the artist has shared.
Musicwmmr.com

James Hetfield First Thought ‘Nothing Else Matters’ Would Make Him Look Weak

Metallica’s ballad “Nothing Else Matters” has become a classic since it was first released off the band’s 1991 self-titled album, but James Hetfield had reservations about the track 30 years ago. In an interview with Classic Rock magazine (as transcribed by Loudwire), Hetfield said about writing the song, “What was...
NFLfoxbangor.com

Miley Cyrus Cries Out ‘Free Britney’ During Vegas Concert

Miley Cyrus gave a solo performance in Vegas for the 4th, but she also joined a chorus … as in the “FreeBritney” chorus. Miley hit the stage for the opening of Resorts World … as she sang her biggest hit, “Party in the U.S.A.” … she added the Spears chant — “Free Britney!”
NFLlincolnnewsnow.com

Miley Cyrus and Courtney Love show support for Britney Spears with music

Miley Cyrus chanted "Free Britney" during her Las Vegas show on Sunday (04.07.21). The 28-year-old singer performed at the opening of Resorts World in Sin City and adjusted the lyrics to her song 'Party in the USA' to show her support for the 'Toxic' hitmaker, who recently spoke of how she felt the conservatorship she's been under since 2008 is "abusive".
CelebritiesBillboard

Miley Cyrus Freaked When 'Queen' Cher Praised Her 'Perfect' Cover of 'Believe'

"I just wanted to make you proud," Miley tweeted. What's better than nailing a perfect cover? Having the original artist tell you that it was simply "perfect." That's why Miley Cyrus was publicly freaking out on Thursday (June 24) when Cher tweeted out the highest of praise for MC's titanic take on the mono-named star's classic 1998 club banger "Believe."
MusicBillboard

How to Watch Miley Cyrus' 'Stand By You' Pride Concert Special

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Peacock is celebrating Pride Month on Friday (June 25) by teaming up with Miley Cyrus for a star-studded, hourlong concert special. Watch the Miley Cyrus Presents Stand By You...

Comments / 3

Community Policy