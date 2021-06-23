Cancel
Lyric Video Premiere: Devon Drops Infectious "Pop"

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlt-pop artist Devon unveils the lyric video for “Pop,” a song about the effect of bloated vanity within the borders of a relationship. Devon’s love for music began when she attended a Billy Joel concert at age 4. Immersing herself in music, her older brother taught her how to play the guitar, while her dad taught her piano. After that, she got into writing songs and learning the ins and outs of production.

