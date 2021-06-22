Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Celebrity Gossip: Erika Jayne, Pete Davidson, Brandi Glanville and More!

By Entertainment News
wfav951.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleERIKA JAYNE GETS BACKLASH FOR GIF: Erika Jayne is getting backlash for a GIF she tweeted Tuesday amid her ongoing legal issues. “Go be offended at your own life,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 49, said in the GIF, which was a clip from the show. Jayne and her estranged husband Tom have been accused of embezzling money from clients, many of whom were plane crash victims, to fund their lifestyle. One person wrote, “You are not the victim in this story.”

wfav951.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Noth
Person
Erika Jayne
Person
Sara Ramirez
Person
Sarah Jessica Parker
Person
Kevin Hart
Person
Brandi Glanville
Person
Cynthia Nixon
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Kim Cattrall
Person
Kristen Davis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity Gossip#Gif#Nbc#Rhobh#Mrq#Yahoo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Gossip
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritieswfav951.com

Celebrity Gossip: Tyrese Gibson, Jason Sudeikis, Pamela Anderson and More!

TYRESE GIBSON TALKS DWAYNE JOHNSON FEUD: Tyrese Gibson is opening up about his former feud with Dwayne Johnson, his The Fast and the Furious costar. “We’ve been on the phone every other day. We reconnected in a real way. I think we’re both better men on the other side of all that stuff that went down,” the F9 actor, 42, told guest host Tiffany Haddish during a Monday, June 28, appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “To be honest, I didn’t know how the phone call would happen. But it did happen and we’re about 20 phone calls in. We’re in a competition right now on who can leave the longest voice note.”
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

PICTURED: RHOBH star Erika Jayne, 49, emerges with no makeup and messy hair after being forced to give up her $40k-a-month glam squad amid divorce from Tom Girardi, 82, and mounting legal woes

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Erika Jayne was seen struggling to pump her own gas on Sunday afternoon, until her assistant stepped up to lend a helping hand. Before receiving some assistance from her right-hand woman, the 49-year-old reality star looked miserable as she futilely attempted to fill up her Range Rover with a sullen expression in Los Angeles, California.
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
Reality Tea

Brandi Glanville Doesn’t Regret Bringing Up Alleged Affair With Denise Richards

There are very few people in the world who can recognize a true stunt queen move. But if you were compelled to form a group of individuals who can clock someone that engages in questionable endeavors with a goal of achieving recognition, call a Bravo viewer. We get lots of stunt queens and most fans […] The post Brandi Glanville Doesn’t Regret Bringing Up Alleged Affair With Denise Richards appeared first on Reality Tea.
CelebritiesPosted by
Page Six

Crystal and Kathy felt Erika Jayne was sincere about divorce

“RHOBH” newbies Crystal Kung Minkoff and Kathy Hilton had no reason to doubt Erika Jayne. The ladies said they believed Jayne was telling them the truth when she recounted filing for divorce from Tom Girardi on Wednesday night’s episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”. “When she told us...
CelebritiesDouglas Budget

Pete Davidson: Timothée Chalamet is annoying

Pete Davidson says it's "annoying" to be Timothée Chalamet's friend because the 'Lady Bird' star is so "attractive" and "talented". The 27-year-old comedian has joked that he is jealous of the 25-year-old actor because he ticks every box when it comes to looks and acting ability. Speaking to Gold Derby,...
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Erika Jayne Ordered to Turn Over Financial Records

Erika Jayne has been ordered by a judge to turn over her financial records. On Monday, the court ordered the reality star's divorce lawyer, Larry Ginsburg, accountant, Michael Ullman, and landlord, Benjamin Khahshour, to produce her financial records amid an ongoing investigation into her and estranged husband Tom Girardi's assets.
Celebritiesvermilioncountyfirst.com

Celebrity Gossip: Bennifer, Allison Mack, Daytime Emmys and More!

BENNIFER ENJOYING DATE NIGHTS: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are continuing to enjoy their romance. On Friday night, the lovebirds had a date night at Avra Beverly Hills Estiatorio, People reports. A source spilled: “They enjoyed Mediterranean food in one of the private dining rooms. Jen looked amazing. They were both in a great mood. Ben always looks very happy when he is with Jen.” The pair were engaged in 2002, but split in 2004.
Celebritiestoofab.com

This Is How Erika Jayne Broke Tom Giradri Divorce News to RHOBH Costars

On the latest episode of RHOBH, stars Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley and Lisa Rinna were shocked by the news. Erika Jayne's divorce from Tom Girardi is about to blow up big time on "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," as Wednesday's new hour ended with the reality star telling her costars she had filed moments before it broke in the press.
CelebritiesSea Coast Echo

Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor's Wimbledon date

Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor have made their first public appearance together at Wimbledon. The 'King of Staten Island' star and the 26-year-old British actress packed on the PDA as they sat in the VIP Lanson suite next to comedian Jack Whitehall during Roger Federer's match on Saturday (03.07.21). The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy