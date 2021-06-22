Celebrity Gossip: Erika Jayne, Pete Davidson, Brandi Glanville and More!

TYRESE GIBSON TALKS DWAYNE JOHNSON FEUD: Tyrese Gibson is opening up about his former feud with Dwayne Johnson, his The Fast and the Furious costar. “We’ve been on the phone every other day. We reconnected in a real way. I think we’re both better men on the other side of all that stuff that went down,” the F9 actor, 42, told guest host Tiffany Haddish during a Monday, June 28, appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “To be honest, I didn’t know how the phone call would happen. But it did happen and we’re about 20 phone calls in. We’re in a competition right now on who can leave the longest voice note.”