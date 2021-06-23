Cancel
WWE

Tony Khan Thinks Vince Russo Made “Disorganized” WCW “Ten Times Worse”

By Andrew Ravens
ewrestlingnews.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAEW President Tony Khan appeared on Pardon My Take to discuss a wide range of topics. During it, he spoke about the mistakes made by WCW and learning from them. “Some of the things that went wrong for WCW were giving creative control to a lot of the wrestlers and some of the storylines were asinine. Some of the ideas were great, but it was a very disorganized show and then when they brought somebody else in from the WWF to be a writer, Vince Russo, he made it ten times worse. He took a problem…they had a massive hangnail and he just chopped off the arm. That was part of the problem. Then, you had another major issue, which was the management. Most successful wrestling companies have had one supreme commander at the top. He’s owned it, booked everything, run the place, run management. Whether it’s Vince McMahon organizing everything, Cowboy Bill Watts, Eddie Graham, Fritz Von Erich, countless others. That made sense as a business model. Strong management, WCW didn’t have, and I could provide. (I’m a) more organized booker than anyone (WCW) had,” he said.

www.ewrestlingnews.com
