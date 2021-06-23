Providence Animal Center Pet of the Week: Dot

Dot is a spunky puppy who is patiently waiting on her forever family from the comfort of a foster home. Her foster mom says she is incredibly smart, and loves daily mental and physical enrichment to keep her mind occupied. She’ll benefit from a home where she can continue to have lots of fun things to do! Oh, and she loves to cuddle, especially with her dog sibling. Dot could live with the right dog and cat siblings in her forever home. She already knows some pretty neat tricks, like “sit” and “touch”. If you’re interested in meeting this lovely gal, head to her bio at ProvidenceAC.org/pets/Dot and fill out the online application. Dot is the packaged deal – she is up-to-date on her vaccines, spayed, and microchipped. PAC IS BACK: All adult dog and cat adoption fees (6 months and up) are 25% off for a limited time.