Racing Report 6-23-21: Can You Guess Who Won The Pole Award For Pocono? Larson… It’s Kyle Larson

Kyle Larson has won the Busch Pole Award for Saturday’s Pocono Organics CBD 325, the first NASCAR Cup Series event in a weekend doubleheader for the tour at Pocono Raceway. Larson’s No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet has started first in three of the last four points-paying Cup Series events. He also opened the NASCAR All-Star Race from the pole position, taking the No. 1 starting spot off a random draw. Larson will be vying for his fourth consecutive Cup Series points win in Saturday’s 325-miler. His HMS teammate William Byron will join Larson on the front row, followed by Kevin Harvick, Joey Logano, Kyle Busch and Ross Chastain filling out rows 2 and 3 respectively.