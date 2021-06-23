Cancel
Racing Report 6-23-21: Can You Guess Who Won The Pole Award For Pocono? Larson… It's Kyle Larson

By Jimmy Keltz
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKyle Larson has won the Busch Pole Award for Saturday’s Pocono Organics CBD 325, the first NASCAR Cup Series event in a weekend doubleheader for the tour at Pocono Raceway. Larson’s No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet has started first in three of the last four points-paying Cup Series events. He also opened the NASCAR All-Star Race from the pole position, taking the No. 1 starting spot off a random draw. Larson will be vying for his fourth consecutive Cup Series points win in Saturday’s 325-miler. His HMS teammate William Byron will join Larson on the front row, followed by Kevin Harvick, Joey Logano, Kyle Busch and Ross Chastain filling out rows 2 and 3 respectively.

