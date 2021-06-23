Cancel
Congress & Courts

Elizabeth Warren To Biden: Extend Student Loan Pause To 2022 Or Later

By Adam S. Minsky
Forbes
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and other progressive Democrats in Congress are urging President Biden to extend the current pause on federal student loan payments and interest to at least March of 2022. “The pause on student loan payments has been a huge relief for families, but it ends in 100...

