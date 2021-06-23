Let’s make a Killington waterway trail

I founded Appalachian Trail Adventures (ATA) in 2007, and the company has grown steadily each year, with a focus on providing fun adventures and premier customer service. I have lived and worked in Killington since 1986, and at 51 years old, that’s 34 years spent in the local area. ATA has enjoyed status as the number one tour on TripAdvisor in Killington since 2010, and our overnight customers hail from locations around the globe. In addition, we enjoy bringing folks from all over Vermont and out of state into Killington for day trips to kayak the town’s beautiful rivers. In return, they visit the town to dine, fill up with gas, shop and partake in other activities, thus giving back to the local economy.