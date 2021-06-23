Cancel
How Oncology Practices Weathered the Pandemic Storm

By Victoria Stern, MA
Medscape News
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOncologists predicted a grim future for independent cancer practices as the COVID-19 pandemic swept across America: there would be steep declines in patient visits, treatment and screening would be the last straw for many already struggling centers, and they would have to shut. But what actually happened? Medscape Medical News...

www.medscape.com
Phoenix, AZazpbs.org

Shipping sage and praying on Zoom: How an Indigenous healing practice survived the pandemic

PHOENIX – Angela Burks remembers hearing about COVID-19 reaching the U.S. right before Ash Wednesday last year. For the Pascua Yaqui Tribe of Arizona, the Easter holidays normally are filled with traditional ceremonies, and Burks, a tribal member, feared they would be canceled. She also was seeking support as she coped with her husband’s failing health because of struggles with alcohol.
Public HealthMedscape News

Effects of SARS-CoV-2 on the Practice of Otolaryngology

Nishat Momin, BS; Jennifer Nguyen, BS; Brian McKinnon, MD, MPH, MBA. Objectives: Otolaryngologists in Texas have been greatly affected by the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. Executive orders and professional recommendations have changed the way otolaryngologists practice. The objective of the study was to determine the effect of COVID-19 on otolaryngologists in the state of Texas.
CancerMedscape News

Oncology Social Workers 'Just as Important' as Chemo

"Social workers are just as important in the treatment of cancer as chemotherapy," says Lawrence N. Shulman, MD, professor of medicine and deputy director of clinical services for the Abramson Cancer Center at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. In 2021, it would be difficult to imagine providing high-quality cancer...
Lancaster, PALancaster Online

How a Lancaster city barber cut a 76er's hair and weathered the pandemic

“Out of all days he reached out to me!” exclaimed Amit Corso. May 6 was already going to be a busy day for the owner of Lancaster’s Cutting Edge Barbershop and Cutting Edge Barber Academy. Representatives of the National Accrediting Commission of Career Arts and Sciences were due to visit Corso’s academy, a final step in an involved process to approve the facility for students who receive federal financial aid.
Public Healthoutlooknewspapers.com

Pandemic Fosters Useful Practice: Telehealth

Although medical centers are well into resuming typical operations and activities, the coronavirus pandemic seems to have opened a door that can’t be shut — telehealth. A practice necessary to maintain the distancing necessitated by the coronavirus, telehealth — or telemedicine — was also lauded as the pandemic raged for its efficiency in getting patients to their doctor visits. Its remote nature means, provided there is a good internet or mobile data connection, that patients can communicate with doctors at appointment time, instead of hurrying up and waiting in the lobby for ages.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

5 states where the coronavirus delta variant is spreading

The highly transmissible delta variant has been officially confirmed in all 50 states as of this week, and health officials nationwide are raising alarms about localized coronavirus outbreaks as the Fourth of July weekend arrives. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates the strain makes up about a...
Healthalzforum.org

How Will Aducanumab Approval Change Clinical Practice?

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s green light for aducanumab (Aduhelm) is poised to upend research and clinical practice. In research settings, many scientists wonder if this decision will set a precedent for future approvals without proof of efficacy, and whether it will help or hamper research into additional drugs (see Part 1 and Part 2 of this series). In treatment settings, Alzheimer’s physicians are facing a deluge of calls. They are also facing a sea of unknowns, ranging from which patients qualify for aducanumab treatment to what its contraindications may be and how long patients should stay on it (see Part 4 of this series). And how exactly are they to decide whether the antibody’s benefits outweigh its risks for the patient before them?
Cancercancernetwork.com

The Future of Oncology: Supply and Demand for Oncology Services

Co-Editor in Chief of the journal ONCOLOGY discusses how potential shortages in oncology clinicians could influence the treatment of cancer going forward. A landmark study published in 2007 by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) predicted a major shortfall of medical oncologists by the year 2020.1 This study, which was done in conjunction with the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC), surveyed hematology/oncology (hem/onc) fellows who were starting their training, fellows who had just completed their training, oncology fellowship program directors, and about 4000 practicing oncologists in the United States. The study also used National Cancer Institute (NCI) analyses of Medicare data to estimate the future demand for oncology services. According to this original study, by the year 2020 a shortfall of between 2500 and 4000 hem/onc physicians would be evident in the United States.1 This study found a number of factors that contributed to this shortfall, including a lower supply of “pipeline” residents in internal medicine, pediatrics, surgery, and gynecology as well as hem/onc fellowship slots, while the demand for oncology services would go up by 48%.1 Other factors in the oncology physician deficit included a high percentage of hem/onc physicians nearing retirement age, as well as physician dissatisfaction with practice/government requirements which may lead to burnout or professional modification requests.
Cancercancernetwork.com

ONCOLOGY Vol 35, Issue 6 | Oncology

Kelly Valla, PharmD, BCOP, reviews the product profile of tazemetostat for the treatment of follicular lymphoma. Mehmet Sitki Copur, MD, and colleagues examine the case of a 65-year-old patient with appendiceal mucinous neoplasms of the appendix who was treated with cytoreductive surgery and hyperthermic intraperitoneal chemotherapy. June 20, 2021. Article.
Pittsburgh, PAMilton Daily Standard

Immunocompromised response to COVID-19 vaccination studied

PITTSBURGH — People with conditions that compromise their immune systems exhibit a wide spectrum of antibody responses to COVID-19 vaccination, ranging from only 1 in 5 lung transplant patients having an antibody response to a nearly complete response in patients with well-controlled HIV. The results are part of an interim analysis of a large study on UPMC patients and health care workers.
Public HealthUS News and World Report

Certain Sickle Cell Disease Traits Can Raise Odds for Severe COVID

TUESDAY, July 6, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- People with sickle cell disease who have a history of severe pain episodes and coexisting organ conditions have an increased risk for severe COVID-19 illness, a new study suggests. "This study tells us that all individuals with sickle cell disease are not at...
Public HealthMedscape News

Telemedicine Beyond the Pandemic

Telemedicine was pressed into service by necessity to reduce the spread of COVID-19. But now that minimizing exposure to the virus and a need for social distancing are no longer prevailing concerns, what role should this technology play in clinical practice?. Prior to the pandemic, healthcare providers cited an abundance...
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

The Cleveland Clinic needs to make COVID-19 vaccination a condition of employment

As a person living with multiple myeloma, an incurable blood cancer, I am appalled by the number of staff at the Cleveland Clinic where I receive treatment who are not vaccinated against COVID. Every time I go to the lab in Independence, they have to hunt down a phlebotomist who has been vaccinated. They know my situation and how vulnerable I am. I have received both doses of the Moderna vaccine, but because my cancer is on the plasma cell responsible for making antibodies, my protection from the vaccine may be minimal, at best. I rely on those people around me to protect me by virtue of their vaccination status. When health care workers refuse to get the vaccine, they put me at great risk of dying from COVID-19. It is that simple!
Public HealthMedscape News

Patients With Multiple Myeloma May Not Mount Adequate Response to COVID Vaccine

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - Patients with multiple myeloma mount a highly variable antibody response after completing the recommended two-dose COVID-19 vaccination regimen, with some not having any detectable response, according to a new study. "Patients with zero or low antibodies after both doses/full vaccination should continue wearing masks and...
Health Servicesehrintelligence.com

How to Staff a Medical Practice in an Unpredictable Marketplace

Explore trends likely to impact how you staff your medical office. As practices place greater emphasis on virtual visits and care management, staff will need to be flexible and have multiple skill sets. As you staff your offices in this unpredictable environment, there are considerations in this E-book that can...
Public SafetyFortune

The pandemic and gun violence created a ‘perfect storm of tragedy’

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. The COVID-19 pandemic had a profound impact on gun violence in the United States. Homicides and unintentional shootings increased to record levels in 2020, taking more than 19,000 lives, a 25% increase from 2019. The...
Public HealthMedscape News

Diabetes Could Be Main Factor Behind Accelerated Progression of COVID-19

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - Diabetes appears to be the primary factor for accelerated progression of COVID-19, according to a study of Japanese patients. "Among Japanese patients, dysglycemia may constitute the largest risk factor in the evolution of COVID-19 patients to the severe state," said lead researcher Dr. Shizuka Kaneko with the Takatsuki Red Cross Hospital in Osaka in a presentation of the study at the virtual American Diabetes Association Scientific Sessions.
Buffalo, NYUniversity at Buffalo Reporter

How practical socialism helped India Walton win

An article in City & State New York featured Henry Louis Taylor discussing how practical socialism helped India Walton defeat incumbent Byron Brown in this week’s Democratic City of Buffalo mayoral primary, all but assuring Walton will become the city’s next mayor. Taylor said many city residents have not shared in the wealth generated by rising rents and big-ticket public investments in the private sector. “It wasn’t a mixed pattern of development … and it was a development that gave the market full rein to run,” Taylor said. “(The election) was a rejection of the neoliberal city that Byron Brown sought to build.”

