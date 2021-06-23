How Oncology Practices Weathered the Pandemic Storm

Co-Editor in Chief of the journal ONCOLOGY discusses how potential shortages in oncology clinicians could influence the treatment of cancer going forward. A landmark study published in 2007 by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) predicted a major shortfall of medical oncologists by the year 2020.1 This study, which was done in conjunction with the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC), surveyed hematology/oncology (hem/onc) fellows who were starting their training, fellows who had just completed their training, oncology fellowship program directors, and about 4000 practicing oncologists in the United States. The study also used National Cancer Institute (NCI) analyses of Medicare data to estimate the future demand for oncology services. According to this original study, by the year 2020 a shortfall of between 2500 and 4000 hem/onc physicians would be evident in the United States.1 This study found a number of factors that contributed to this shortfall, including a lower supply of “pipeline” residents in internal medicine, pediatrics, surgery, and gynecology as well as hem/onc fellowship slots, while the demand for oncology services would go up by 48%.1 Other factors in the oncology physician deficit included a high percentage of hem/onc physicians nearing retirement age, as well as physician dissatisfaction with practice/government requirements which may lead to burnout or professional modification requests.