Joey Janela Gets Kicked Out Of School Board Meeting, Meets Ex-WWE Referee Drake Wuertz

By Andrew Ravens
ewrestlingnews.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAEW star Joey Janela met up with former WWE NXT referee Drake Wuertz at a Seminole County school board meeting in Florida. The meeting was about being against children wearing masks in schools. Janela was kicked out after trolling the officials in attendance. Janela tweeted: “I was kicked out within...

www.ewrestlingnews.com
