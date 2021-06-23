Joey Janela Gets Kicked Out Of School Board Meeting, Meets Ex-WWE Referee Drake Wuertz

During a recent appearance on the Battleground podcast, Drew McIntyre commented on trying to convince WWE to bring back his old Broken Dreams theme song, and more. He said,. “I don’t see anyone asking for ‘Lobster Head’, everyone’s asking about Broken Freakin Dreams. One of these days, that music is going to come back. I hear this question all the time, I see it every day on social media. One of these days I’m going to get it approved, have it for a show. I’m positive we still have the rights to it. Everybody in the crowd better know the words to that song, because I go out there and people are like ‘what’s that?’ I’m going to be let down. Everyone start learning the lyrics because eventually I will get that song and I’ll ensure Sheamus will never have ‘Lobster Head’ as his theme song again.”