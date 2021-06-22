Cancel
NYT Report Reveals That Britney Spears Tried To End Conservatorship Five Years Ago

By Music News
wfav951.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA report from The New York Times reveals how Britney Spears first tried to have her father Jamie Spears removed as her conservator nearly five years ago. According to confidential court records reviewed by the newspaper, the embattled singer spoke out against Jamie and her conservatorship's strict guidelines in 2016. The Times reports that a court investigator wrote that Britney felt the conservatorship hat “too much control” over aspects of her life, including “whom she dated to the color of her kitchen cabinets.”

wfav951.com
