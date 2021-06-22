NYT Report Reveals That Britney Spears Tried To End Conservatorship Five Years Ago

Celebrities are continuing to rally around Britney Spears. Earlier this year, the Hulu and New York Times documentary Framing Britney Spears put many details about her harrowing conservatorship into shocking perspective. Two weeks ago, the pop star gave a particularly passionate testimony to a judge, further detailing, in her own words, every bad thing she’s had to endure under her father’s control. After everyone from Christina Aguilera to Iggy Azealea to (for better or for worse) Justin Timberlake spoke up to voice their support for Spears’s independence, the latest celebrity to join the train is Courtney Love, who expressed her desire to #FreeBritney in the most effective way she knows how — with an emotional cover of Spears’ song “Lucky.”