The story is as old as competitive sports itself, and that is when preparation meets opportunity destiny takes over making great things happen. From the sounds of it, Camden Jones was not aware how big of an impact he would have during his freshman season playing varsity ball with Maranatha High School. Once the 2020 season concluded this spring in California, the Pasadena area talent was a two-way starter lining up at tight end and linebacker. The 6-6, 207-pound, talent showed the raw skill and athleticism that has him on track to being a D-I player. The upside displayed has already drawn scouting eyes from Arizona State, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, Oregon State, and Washington.