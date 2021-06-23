Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mississippi State

Atheists, humanists sue over Mississippi's license plates

By Associated Press
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 9 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. — Four words on Mississippi's license plates have sparked a federal lawsuit. American Atheists, the Mississippi Humanist Association and three nonreligious state residents filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the state over its "In God We Trust" license plate. The complaint accuses the Mississippi Commissioner of Revenue of violating the people's freedom of speech and religion by forcing them to display the religious message on their personal vehicles.

www.startribune.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jackson, MS
Mississippi State
Mississippi Cars
Local
Mississippi Government
State
Mississippi State
City
Gulfport, MS
Local
Mississippi Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tate Reeves
Person
Nick Fish
IN THIS ARTICLE
#License Plates#Humanists#Atheist#Christians#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Politics
News Break
Religion
News Break
Cars
Related