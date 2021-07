Vin Diesel has been around in the action/adventure world for years, and now we might be seeing him reprise one of his biggest roles yet. It's been 21 years since the release of the film Pitch Black, an introductory story for Diesel's participation as the leading character of the franchise. In the film's lore, the character Riddick is a member of a largely extinct warrior race of adapted humans who were destroyed by a military campaign that left the planet Furya desolate – and Riddick is one of the last to survive, with each film serving as his own monster hunting playground.