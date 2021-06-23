Cancel
Tampa, FL

Sephora opens new store in Midtown Tampa

By Andrew Harlan
thatssotampa.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSephora, the beauty and self-care giant, has opened a brand new store in Midtown Tampa. The shop joins myriad other major names in the area. Recently, Shake Shack opened its doors to wild anticipation. REI, the outdoors superstore, was the first to add life to Midtown. Soon, Whole Foods will open a massive store on the property, and BellaBrava, a celebrated Italian restaurant, will open a space at Midtown. Plus, Ben & Jerry’s is working on a scoop shop in the neighborhood.

