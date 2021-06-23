Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Dover
DOVER, Del. – A traffic stop Tuesday afternoon led to the arrest of a Smyrna man on felony drug charges, police say. A trooper on patrol in the area of Route 13 and Webbs Lane observed a vehicle traveling southbound on Route 13 with an expired registration. When the trooper stopped the vehicle, contact was made with the driver and sole occupant, identified as 31-year-old Barry Lankford. An odor of marijuana was detected coming from inside the vehicle, leading to a search.www.wmdt.com