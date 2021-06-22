Cancel
Industry News: Jake Gyllenhaal, Rob Delaney, Glenn Close and More!

By Entertainment News
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJAKE GYLLENHAAL & VANESSA KIRBY SIGN ON FOR SUDDENLY: Oscar-nominee Jake Gyllenhaal and Vanessa Kirby have signed on to star in Suddenly, a hot commodity at Cannes. The film is based on Isabelle Autissier‘s French-language novel Soudain Seuls. Writer-director Thomas Bidegain commented: “With Suddenly, I wanted to analyse the deep dynamics of a relationship stripped of all the artifices of the modern world, when facing life and death situations in a wondrous but hostile environment. Jake and Vanessa are a dream pairing who elevate the film to an entirely new dimension and are dream partners for making the film, along with our friends at Studiocanal.”

MoviesHollywood Reporter

Maggie Gyllenhaal

The Cannes International Film Festival has named the five women and four men who will make up its 2021 competition jury. Actors Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mélanie Laurent, Song Kang-ho and Tahar Rahim…. Maggie Gyllenhaal’s ‘Best Summer Ever’ Musical to Open ReelAbilities Film Festival (Exclusive) The 13th edition to run from April...
MoviesAshe County's Newspaper

Jake Gyllenhaal and Vanessa Kirby to star in Suddenly

Jake Gyllenhaal and Vanessa Kirby are to lead the cast of the survival thriller 'Suddenly'. The pair are attached to star in the movie that will be written and directed by acclaimed screenwriter Thomas Bidegain. The movie is based on Isabelle Autissier's French novel 'Soudain Seuls' and follows a couple...
TV SeriesBrenham Banner-Press

Glenn Close Joins Season 2 of Spy Drama ‘Tehran’ on Apple TV+

Oscar-nominated actress Glenn Close will be joining the Apple TV+ thriller Tehran as a series regular in the upcoming second season. The Israeli spy series, created by Moshe Zonder, Omri Shenhar, Dana Eden and Maor Kohn, debuted on Israel’s Kan public channel in June 2020 before premiering globally on Apple TV+ in September. The story — which is told in Hebrew, Persian and English — revolves around Mossad agent Tamar Rabinyan (Niv Sultan) on an undercover mission in the Iranian capital to disable a nuclear reactor.
Moviesthemanual.com

The 10 Best Jake Gyllenhaal Movies, Ranked

An arguably underrated and multi-talented force in the film industry, Jake Gyllenhaal has been gracing our screens for just over 30 years now. As with many others in the industry, it helps to know somebody or be a bit more attractive than others to get where you want to go, and he has both. Father was a director and Mother was a producer/screenwriter, which helps a lot, but Jake has successfully taken that stepping stone and created his own next steps to stardom. Accepting vastly differing roles over the many years of his career, he has starred in some of the more shocking dramas of the new age of cinema. That wasn’t always a reach for him though, in one of his earliest films, Donnie Darko, Gyllenhaal got a chance to stretch his legs in a new genre and he hasn’t looked back since.
CelebritiesCorydon Times-Republican

Rob Delaney

Rob Delaney has shared the happiness he feels when photos of his late son Henry - who died aged two in 2018 from cancer - appear on his Apple iPhone photo memories.
Movieswfav951.com

Industry News: James Cameron, ‘Loki’, Dennis Quaid + More!

JAMES CAMERON WROTE 'T2' WHILE ON ECSTACY: James Cameron revealed that he was high on ecstasy when he came up with the lot of T2: Judgement Day. He told Ringer, “I remember sitting there once, high on E, writing notes for Terminator, and I was struck by Sting’s song, that ‘I hope the Russians love their children too. And I thought, ‘You know what? The idea of a nuclear war is just so antithetical to life itself.’ That’s where the kid came from.”
TV Showswfav951.com

Industry News: Chris Rock, Danny Glover, Jonny Lee Miller and More!

HBO MAX TO ADD FIRST TWO SEASONS OF THE CHRIS ROCK SHOW: HBO Max is making the first two season of The Chris Rock Show available to subscribers starting now. The original show aired on HBO from 1997-2000, and feature sketches, social commentary and celebrity guests, including Prince, George Carlin, Jesse Jackson, Whoopi Goldberg, Missy Elliott, Salt-N-Pepa plus many others.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Glenn Close’s condition to remake Fatal Attraction

In recent times, and with the advancement of the film industry, it has become common to see classics again on the big screen. And, although many iconic returns to the cinema were envisioned, there is one that could happen and, it is about Fatal Attraction, which could reunite Glenn Close and Michael Douglas in this 1987 affair that ended in the worst way.
TV Seriesvermilioncountyfirst.com

Industry News: Lena Dunham, Amy Schumer, Joe Exotic + More!

'SUPERNATURAL' PREQUEL WITH JENSEN ACKLES IS IN THE WORKS: The CW is considering a Supernatural prequel centered on Dean and Sam Winchester’s parents. According to Deadline, the project, now in development at the network, is executive produced by Supernatural star Jensen Ackles and his wife, Danneel, who was a recurring guest star on the series. Jensen will also reprise his Dean Winchester character as a narrator of the new show.
Celebrities940wfaw.com

Industry News: Ray MacDonnell, Grown-ish, Formula 1 and More!

RAY MACDONNELL DIES: The All My Children mainstay Ray MacDonnell has died at age 93. He died of natural causes at home in Chappaqua, New York. He appeared on All My Children for more than 40 years, between 1970 and 2013. The actor is survived his his wife, Patricia, and his three children, Kyle, Daniel and Sarah.
MoviesGeekTyrant

Heartbreaking Full Trailer for JOE BELL Starring Mark Wahlberg, Based on the True Story

The first full trailer has been released for the film Joe Bell, based on the true story of Joe and Jadin Bell. Jadin, played by Reid Miller, was a 15-year old Oregon native who died by suicide in 2013 after being bullied for being gay. His father Joe (Mark Wahlberg) decided to turn his mourning into something productive, and set out to walk from Oregon to New York City, where Jadin had hoped to end up one day. On the way, he spoke out about bullying to anyone who would listen, stopping in schools, churches, and bars, and sleeping under the stars and in the homes of strangers and friends who he met on his journey.
CelebritiesPosted by
DoYouRemember?

‘Brady Bunch’ Star Florence Henderson Wasn’t Happy With Co-Star Christopher Knight’s Wife

Before her death in 2016, Florence Henderson remained very close with the cast of The Brady Bunch. She likely cared about the kids who played her children like they were her own. Just like any kind of parent-child relationship, she didn’t always get along with all of her former co-stars. For instance, it wasn’t received warmly when she made some comments about Christopher Knight’s marriage.
Moviesworldofreel.com

Spike Lee’s Cannes 2021 Jury Will Include Maggie Gyllenhaal, Melanie Laurent, and More

The 2021 Cannes Film Festival has announced the jurors who will join Spike Lee in determining the Palme d’Or winner. Lee will be accompanied by director Mati Diop, singer-songwriter Mylène Farmer, actress-director Maggie Gyllenhaal, writer-director Jessica Hausner, actress-director Mélanie Laurent, writer-director Kleber Mendonça Filho, actor Tahar Rahim, and actor Song Kang-ho.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

One Thing Uma Thurman Hated About Kill Bill While Filming It

Quentin Tarantino’s long film resume has bolstered many classic films since 1992's Reservoir Dogs and 1994's Pulp Fiction pushed him into the mainstream. However, it was the Kill Bill series that became a pop culture moment. This film series pushed both Tarantino and Uma Thurman’s careers to the next level, but not everything went smoothly with the film’s star, according to the Oscar winner. Tarantino revealed one thing Thurman hated about filming the beloved film series.
MoviesDeadline

Cannes Film Festival Jury Counts Five Women Including Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mati Diop & More

The 74th Cannes Film Festival has unveiled its jury which includes five women; a majority in the nine-person group including President Spike Lee. The jury includes French-Senegalese actor-director Mati Diop whose 2019 movie Atlantics took home the Grand Prix from the festival; Crazy Heart Oscar nominated actress Maggie Gyllenhaal, French Inglorious Basterds actress Mélanie Laurent, Austrian filmmaker Jessica Hausner and French singer Mylène Farmer.
TV & Videosvermilioncountyfirst.com

Industry News: The Simpsons, Nick Offerman, Nic Cage + More!

MARVEL AND 'THE SIMPSONS' JOIN FORCES FOR NEW SHORT: A new Marvel-themed short from The Simpsons will premiere on the streaming platform Wednesday (July 7th). According to Deadline, the short, titled “The Good, The Bart, and The Loki” will star Tom Hiddleston as Loki alongside a slew of Springfield’s favorites.
Business940wfaw.com

Industry News: Amazon, Greenland, Emma Roberts and More!

AMAZON IN TALKS FOR RIGHTS TO FOE: Amazon Studios is in talks for rights to Foe, with Garth Davis helming the thriller starring Saoirse Ronan, Paul Mescal and LaKeith Stanfield. The film is based on the Iain Reid best-selling science fiction novel. “I’ve been on the hunt to do something in sci-fi, it was always on my bucket list, and also to find material I could make an actor’s piece with a Cassavetes-ian level of performance,” Davis told Deadline. “I read Foe and could not put it down. It’s incredibly suspenseful, very moving and dealt with sci-fi in a most grounded way that spoke to where we are heading as a society, with a lot of the questions we all have, explored in a profound way. And the love story just broke my heart, this story of self-determination, fighting for the things that are most precious in our lives, and reminding audiences that this time we have here is precious and the way we treat each other is the way we need to be treating the planet. Foe was just a bull’s-eye, for me.”

