Meghan Markle Braces for Palace Showdown as Princess Diana’s Final Words Are Revealed

By Entertainment News
wfav951.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeghan Markle and Buckingham Palace are preparing for a “brutal showdown” amid bullying claims against Meghan, according to a report in the Mirror. An insider claims that she has asked the Palace to give her a “point-by-point” breakdown of the allegations that she reduced staffers to tears. A spokesperson has said that the accusations are a “calculated smear campaign” set to undermine Meghan after her blockbuster interview with Oprah Winfrey.

wfav951.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dodi Fayed
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Oprah Winfrey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buckingham Palace#The Palace#Paris#British Royal Family#Uk#Mirror#Sgt#The Daily Mail
