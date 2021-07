It seems like that the new patch for the game cyberpunk 2077 is here and it is going to be available across all of the platforms which are going to include PS4, Xbox, PC, and stadia, there is no major change when it comes to the new patch as it has been made to clear off the minor issues that the players were facing while playing the game, to be exact the new patch is going to cover 17 missions in which they have made the small issues go away, they have also sorted out the numerous crash issues that the game was facing,