Twitter Reacts to Rachel Zegler Being Cast as ‘Snow White’

After she hits the screen as Maria in Steven Spielberg’s highly anticipated West Side Story, Rachel Zegler will be getting into character as none other than Snow White. Zegler has been cast as the titular princess in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, the latest in Disney’s slate of iconic animated films being remade into live action movies. Inspired by the original Brothers Grimm fairytale, it was released in 1937 as Disney's first ever animated feature. The classic story has since been adapted into several live-action iterations by other studios and production companies. Kristen Stewart (Snow White and the Huntsman), Lily Collins (Mirror Mirror), and Sarah Patterson (Snow White) have all played the princess in retellings, but this will be the first time Disney revisits the fairytale.