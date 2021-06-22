Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Twitter Reacts to Rachel Zegler Being Cast as ‘Snow White’

By Entertainment News
wfav951.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRachel Zegler is having quite a year. She is soon to make her debut as Maria in Steven Spielberg‘s West Side Story, and now, she will take on Snow White in Disney‘s live-action remake of the classic fairytale. She’s also appearing in the superhero sequel to Shazam. Shortly after the...

wfav951.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristen Stewart
Person
Charlize Theron
Person
Julia Roberts
Person
Lily Collins
Person
Steven Spielberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Disney, OKtheclevelandamerican.com

The Lead in Disney’s Live-Action Snow White Has Been Cast

If not for Snow White, Disney live-action wouldn’t be what it is today. It was Chief Walt Disney’s first full-length energized film, and its prosperity route back in 1937 is the thing that got this show on the road with the whole organization. Mickey Mouse might be the star. However, Snow White is right up there with him, and now there’s another one.
MoviesPopSugar

Get Acquainted With Disney's Newest Princess, Rachel Zegler, Because She's Just Getting Started

Rachel Zegler is ready to make her mark on Hollywood! After landing the lead of Maria in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story, the 20-year-old was recently cast as Snow White in Disney's live-action remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Rachel, who is Colombian-American, is the latest Disney princess of color, joining the ranks of Elena from the animated series Elena of Avalor and Halle Bailey who is starring as Ariel in the live-action version of The Little Mermaid. Seeing as Rachel is fairly new to the spotlight, why not take a moment to learn more about her? Keep reading for a few fun facts about Disney's newest princess!
MoviesPosted by
Distractify

'Snow White' Is the Latest Disney Movie to Get a Live-Action Adaptation

Disney has been working on live-action remakes of their core catalog since the late 1990s with Glenn Close's marvelous101 Dalmatians. Recently, those remakes have included Mulan, Lady and the Tramp, The Lion King, the Little Mermaid, and now, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. The film, which was announced in 2016, has finally announced its cast.
Moviestownandcountrymag.com

Everything We Know About the Live-Action Snow White Movie

After she hits the screen as Maria in Steven Spielberg’s highly anticipated West Side Story, Rachel Zegler will be getting into character as none other than Snow White. Zegler has been cast as the titular princess in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, the latest in Disney’s slate of iconic animated films being remade into live action movies. Inspired by the original Brothers Grimm fairytale, it was released in 1937 as Disney's first ever animated feature. The classic story has since been adapted into several live-action iterations by other studios and production companies. Kristen Stewart (Snow White and the Huntsman), Lily Collins (Mirror Mirror), and Sarah Patterson (Snow White) have all played the princess in retellings, but this will be the first time Disney revisits the fairytale.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Controversy with the announcement of Snow White in live-action

It was confirmed that Disney will bet on a new live-action. This time it will be Snow White and it will star Rachel Zegler. Disney is aware that live-action is currently working. The house of the mouse already gave us a new version of iconic stories like Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, Dumbo, Mulan and The Lion King. His most recent remake was Cruella, where we saw Emma Stone telling us the beginnings of the famous villain. Now, the studio will bet on a new story of Snow White on the big screen.
MoviesMovieMaker

The Suicide Squad Fight a Starfish; Meet the New Snow White; Transformers Again

Lots of Suicide Squad and Snow White and Transformers and comic books and Disney in today’s Movie News Rundown. With a wonderful song at the end. Loki Influences: Michael Waldron, the show’s head writer, describes his influences for its look, particularly the stylized bureaucracy of the Time Variance Authority, which he envisioned as Mad Men meets Blade Runner, in this IndieWire interview.
MoviesPosted by
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey woman to star in new ‘Snow White’ film

Rachel Zegler is on quite a hot streak. The 20 year old Clifton native keeps building an impressive resume with the news that she has been cast as the lead in Disney’s new live action version of “Snow White.”. Zegler first rose to prominence by beating out thousands of other...
MoviesInside the Magic

Heartbreaking Theory Explains Why Grumpy From ‘Snow White’ is a Grump

Disney fans love to develop theories that explain the backstory of many animated characters or connect them to other films. Many Pixar films are riddled with easter eggs in which fans can pull apart and dissect, and in the more recent Disney animation films, we are starting to see a lot more of this as well. For example, in the opening credits of Princess and the Frog, we can see Aladdin’s magic carpet draped over a banister. However, some theories aren’t concrete, but Disney fans still love to examine the possible validity.
Celebritieswfav951.com

Olivia Rodrigo Is Dating Hollywood Producer Adam Faze

Olivia Rodrigo is dating Hollywood producer Adam Faze. Page Six confirmed that the 18-year-old “Drivers License” singer and the 24-year-old producer have coupled up after knowing each other for several years. The two were recently spotted out together at the Space Jam: A New Legacy premiere party at Six Flags...
MoviesKansas City Star

New this week: ‘Black Widow, Jakob Dylan and ‘Gossip Girl’

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. — It’s not free, but Marvel’s long-awaited “Black Widow” standalone comes to Disney+ on Friday for a $29.99 rental (it’s debuting simultaneously in theaters nationwide). Not entirely an origin story, not entirely a farewell, this film directed by Cate Shortland picks up in the middle with Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff. It takes place after the events of “Captain America: Civil War” and finds her reuniting with her superspy sister (a sharp and funny Florence Pugh) to take down the organization that robbed both of their childhoods. “Stranger Things’” David Harbour and Rachel Weisz also star.
CelebritiesVanity Fair

Suzzanne Douglas, Star of The Parent ’Hood and When They See Us, Has Died at 64

Suzzanne Douglas, veteran star of stage and screen, has died at the age of 64. Her death was announced by a member of her family on social media on Tuesday night. “A beautiful and talented actress made her transition today,” wrote Douglas’s cousin, Angie Tee, on Facebook. "She warmed our hearts on movie screens and television sets all over the world. This beautiful soul was my cousin…. The world will miss your talent but your soul will live on forever Rest in Paradise my beautiful cousin Suzzane [sic] you will be missed RIP.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy