Accidents

Bus overturns in Iran, 2 reporters killed, 21 injured

By Associated Press
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 9 days ago

TEHRAN, Iran — Two reporters were killed and 21 others injured Wednesday when a bus overturned in northwestern Iran, state-run IRNA news agency said. IRNA said the bus was carrying 25 Iranian journalists from the capital Tehran to West Azarbaijan province to view a revitalization project at Urmiah Lake. The vehicle overturned near the province's Naqadeh county.

