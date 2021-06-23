Providence Animal Center Pet of the Week: Chives

Chives is a handsome adult white cat who is patiently waiting on his purr-fect match at Providence Animal Center, in Media. He is described by his friends at PAC as sweet and curious, and he loves to explore the environment around him! You can usually find him perched somewhere with a nice view, such as somewhere up high or in the windowsill. This sweetheart could live with the right feline siblings, and children middle school aged and up. Looking for a cuddly couch potato companion? Chives is your guy. Visit Providence Animal Center in Media during their hours of operation to meet him! Walk-ins are now welcome and accommodated. Learn more at ProvidenceAC.org/Adopt. Chives is the packaged deal- he is neutered, microchipped, litterbox trained, and up-to-date on his vaccinations. It’s Adopt a Cat Month. All adult cat adoption fees (6 months and up) are 25% off for a limited time.