Surface Laptop Go and older Surface Laptops get new firmware updates
Firmware updates are available for the Surface Laptop Go, Surface Laptop, and Surface Laptop 2. The updates focus on improving reliability, stability, and addressing bugs. Microsoft's Surface Laptop Go, Surface Laptop, and Surface Laptop 2 all have firmware updates available. As is normally the case with Surface devices, the updates focus on stability and reliability improvements rather than bringing any new features.