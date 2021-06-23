Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

MLB Official Doesn't Expect Work Stoppage in 2022 Despite MLBPA Tension

By Timothy Rapp, @TRappaRT
Bleacher Report
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMajor League Baseball may have labor strife between the players and owners, but at least one official believes the two sides will avoid a work stoppage in 2022. "If the state of labor in baseball is only judged by is there or is there not a work stoppage that causes games to be missed, I think this will have a good ending," a longtime official told ESPN's Jeff Passan. "I don't think any baseball games in 2022 are going to be missed."

bleacherreport.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Manfred
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Games#Mlbpa#Baseball Players#Mlbpa#Major League Baseball#Espn#The National League#Cba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World Series
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Hurricane Elsa barrels towards Dominican Republic, Haiti

July 3 (Reuters) - Hurricane Elsa was moving rapidly towards Haiti and the Dominican Republic on Saturday after cutting power and toppling trees in the Caribbean island nations of Barbados and St. Vincent a day earlier. Elsa, which strengthened to a hurricane on Friday, was about 175 miles (282 km)...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Biden backs major changes in way military investigates sexual assault

President Joe Biden has formally approved a report calling for major changes in the way the military investigates sexual assaults within the ranks. The report amounts to a vote of no-confidence in the mostly male leaders of the American military to combat sexual assault. According to the report, roughly 135,000...
Manhattan, NYNBC News

Manhattan's Trump Org. indictments a swan song for Cy Vance

Now that the indictment against the Trump Organization and its CFO, Allen Weisselberg, has been unsealed, half the nation seems to think the limited charges proves that former President Donald Trump’s business didn’t do much wrong, while the other half appears disappointed that the indictment doesn’t contain more. But the fact is, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. deserves a lot of credit for proceeding the right way for the right reasons.