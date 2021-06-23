MLB Official Doesn't Expect Work Stoppage in 2022 Despite MLBPA Tension

Major League Baseball may have labor strife between the players and owners, but at least one official believes the two sides will avoid a work stoppage in 2022. "If the state of labor in baseball is only judged by is there or is there not a work stoppage that causes games to be missed, I think this will have a good ending," a longtime official told ESPN's Jeff Passan. "I don't think any baseball games in 2022 are going to be missed."