The Genesis Collection update arrives on June 29 for Apex Legends, and here’s everything that’s going to be added with this patch. This is a big one folks, as the new Genesis Collection Events brings in tons of new stuff in the form of new modes, maps, balance changes, improved content and a whole lot more. Respawn Entertainment was busy enough, and they were also kind to give us a preview of everything that going to be added on June 29, with the launch of the new update and event. It’s hard to even begin mentioning what’s changing with the upcoming patch, from Arena tweaks, new offers and lots of fixes for current hiccups, so the best you could do is to take a look below, as we have the official announcement and patch notes ready for you.