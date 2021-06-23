PLDPaws Pets of the Week: Milo and Harlow
Meet Milo and Harlow. These bonded brothers are about 3.5 months old. Like typical frat boys they are always out on the prowl for a good time. They are a playful pair and will make a toy out of just about anything they find. They get along great with other cats, but don’t like dogs. Marco polo is their favorite game when they can’t find each other. Milo and Harlow would do well in a home with kids! They currently snuggle at night with a 13 and 9 year old boy. They have brought their foster family lots of laughs and snuggles. Apply to adopt at www.pldpaws.org.www.delcotimes.com