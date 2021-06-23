Tech Q&A: Software makers can alter your programs without warning

As businesses expand and grow their use of enterprise applications, app sprawl can become an unexpected, but serious drain on company resources. App sprawl occurs when the rollout of multiple applications outstrips IT’s ability to keep track of its resources and tools, and can lead to money and resources being wasted on software that goes unused or underutilized — and that’s without also considering the potential security risks when “shadow IT” applications are put in place without proper oversight. As your workforce grows and the number of internal processes and services spirals with it, the risk of having too many apps and programs is all too real, and the problem of app sprawl raises its ugly head.