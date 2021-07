Juniata College graduate, Audrey Marker, is the recipient of the annual award from the Huntingdon Branch of the Association of American University Women (AAUW) presented to a Juniata College senior woman. The award is given to a student who plans to continue her education at the graduate school level. She also exemplifies the standards of AAUW in that she has been a good student and citizen and an asset to Juniata College and the community.