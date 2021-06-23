Charlotte Symphony will ‘Celebrate America’ with uptown performance, fireworks
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Get in the patriotic spirit a few days before July 4th when the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra performs its “Celebrate America” concert at Truist Field in uptown.
The show is set for 8:30 p.m. Friday and will include patriotic favorites and memorable anthems and marches, topped off by a fireworks finale.
In the event of bad weather, the concert will be bumped to 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
Tickets cost $25.
