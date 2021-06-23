Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlotte, NC

Charlotte Symphony will ‘Celebrate America’ with uptown performance, fireworks

By Your704 Staff
Posted by 
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qXyMc_0adAI35A00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Get in the patriotic spirit a few days before July 4th when the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra performs its “Celebrate America” concert at Truist Field in uptown.

[ ALSO READ: Concerts you need to know about ]

The show is set for 8:30 p.m. Friday and will include patriotic favorites and memorable anthems and marches, topped off by a fireworks finale.

In the event of bad weather, the concert will be bumped to 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Tickets cost $25.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.

(WATCH: Traveling exhibit allows you to step inside Van Gogh paintings)

©2021 Cox Media Group

Community Policy
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
40K+
Followers
51K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Government
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Society
Charlotte, NC
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Van Gogh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Symphony#America#Celebrate America#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Charlotte, NCPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Famous author Nicholas Sparks is coming to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Known for novels such as “The Notebook,” “Message in a Bottle” and “Nights in Rodanthe,” author Nicholas Sparks is arguably one of North Carolina’s most famous residents. Fans will have the chance to spend an evening with the novelist on Sept. 23 as part of the Charlotte...
Charlotte, NCPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Mezeh Mediterranean Grill opening at Optimist Hall

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mezeh Mediterranean Grill will open its doors at Optimist Hall on Thursday. The Metro D.C.-based restaurant currently has 30 other locations throughout Maryland, Virginia and North Carolina. [ ALSO READ: Charlotte Restaurant Week summer edition set to return ]. Menu items are made from scratch, in-house daily...
CelebritiesPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Vanessa Williams to honor Juneteenth at July 4 festivities

NEW YORK — (AP) — When Vanessa Williams hosts this year’s televised Capitol Fourth celebration, she will not only honor the nation’s traditional independence day, but also the country's newly designated holiday — Juneteenth. Williams, who was the first Black woman to be crowned Miss America, will sing "Lift Every...
ShoppingPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Declaration of Independence copy found in Scotland, sells for $4.46M at auction

As the nation gets ready to celebrate its 245th birthday, a printed copy of the Declaration of Independence has gone on the auction block and sold for $4.46 million. The document was one of 201 that were created by William Stone in 1823 and commissioned by then-Secretary of State, and eventual president, John Quincy Adams. It is one of 52 that are known to have survived, the Philadelphia Voice reported.