Planning, exposure, tides: The 5 most important apps for landscape photographers. Smartphones make life easier for us in a variety of ways and shape our everyday lives. With just a few clicks, we can call up a wide variety of knowledge at any time. And so the smartphone has shaped landscape photography in different ways. And I’m not alluding to the image quality, because due to a multitude of purely physical hurdles, it will be a long time before cell phones actually get involved in professional photography. Rather, it is about facets beyond the actual image. The smartphone becomes an important ally at the latest when planning the image.