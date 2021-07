MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a woman has been charged after she got upset and pulled a gun on another car because she said they skipped her in line at a drive-thru. It happened Tuesday, June 22, at the Chick-Fil-A on Union Avenue in midtown Memphis. The victim told police she and another woman were in their car with two children ages 3 and 6-months, when a woman in a red Camaro, later identified by police as Ashley Daniels, pointed a gun at them.