The U.S. sent 2.5 million Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses to Taiwan on Sunday — More than triple the number it had previously pledged, AP reports. Why it matters: The donation is a show of support for Taiwan as it faces pressure from China, which has claimed the self-governed island as its territory, AP writes. It comes as Taiwan has faced an uptick in COVID-19 cases in May, despite the virus having been largely under control in the country until that point.