Slovakia goalie makes one of the worst blunders you’ll ever see at Euro 2020

Slovakia took the scenic route to Euro 2020, conquering both Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland in the Nations League play-offs to book their spot, having been edged out of regular qualifying by Wales.Manager Stefan Tarkovic was parachuted in for the final against the Northern Irish, a bold move which brought the desired results. Not only did he secure their passage to a third major tournament since the country’s independence in 1993, but he followed that up with an unbeaten start to qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in March, culminating in an impressive 2-1 over Russia.That match may...