Slovakia goalie makes one of the worst blunders you’ll ever see at Euro 2020

By Jeremy Layton
New York Post
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo, your eyes don’t deceive you – Slovakia goalie Martin Dubravka really did let in that own goal, one of the worst blunders you’ll ever see in a soccer game. During the first half of Slovakia’s Euro 2020 group stage match against Spain, Spanish midfielder Pablo Sarabia launched a shot from deep that hit off the crossbar and launched directly into the air. Dubravka, in an apparent attempt to clear the ball over the net, punched the ball as it was returning to the ground.

