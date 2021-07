Michigan man Ryan Le-Nguyen has been released on bond after he shot and injured a six-year-old Black boy who attempted to retrieve his bike from a yard. FOX 2 Detroit reports that Le-Nguyen threatened the young boy, Coby, with a sledgehammer before firing a shot at the child from the front window of his house. The boy’s father, Arnold Daniel, said his children were playing outside on their bikes in Ypsilanti Township, Michigan, when they left their bikes in front of one of their neighbors’ home. When Coby attempted to retrieve the bike, he said that Le-Nguyen came out with a sledgehammer in his hands.