West Hollywood, CA

How has COVID affected your wellbeing?

By WEHO ville
WEHOville.com
 9 days ago
As the COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues – and as the State, County, and City of West Hollywood continue moving through reopening protocols – many individuals are struggling with the emotional and mental ramifications of the past year. Many people have experienced trauma related to the pandemic, whether from health issues...

West Hollywood, CA
WEHOville has two primary goals. One is to be the complete source of information we need to make the most of life in California’s most creative and diverse city. That means WEHOville covers a wide range of subjects and covers the variety of communities that make West Hollywood such an interesting place to live. Our other goal is to foster an informed and engaged community.

West Hollywood, CAPosted by
WEHOville.com

TELL US: How well does Sheriff’s Department handle homelessness, mental health situations?

The City of West Hollywood invites community members to a free virtual community listening session regarding the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department in the City of West Hollywood. Local leaders would like to hear feedback about experiences with Sheriff’s Deputies how community members feel about public safety — specifically in the areas of law enforcement response to mental health situations and homelessness in West Hollywood.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
WEHOville.com

COVID Update: Sunday, June 6

DR. BARBARA FERRER – BOUQUETS OR BRICKBATS?. The front page of the LA Times has a nice feature story on LA County’s public health officer Dr. Barbara Ferrer. Love her or hate her? Grateful for her or frustrated by her? Did she do enough or do too much?. Eventually over...
Mental HealthThrive Global

Protect wellbeing by managing your use of social media

It’s World Wellbeing Week. The Mental Health Foundation, a British charity, is promoting five ways to increase your wellbeing. These are: connect, get active, be mindful, keep learning, give time to others. Ground-breaking research in 2008 by a UK nonprofit suggested that minor changes in these five areas can help decrease mental health problems. Over the last 18 months, our wellbeing has been severely tested. In focusing on these five values, can we make things a little easier?
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
WEHOville.com

City of West Hollywood COVID-19 Update: Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Issues Revised Health Order Rescinding Most Sector-Specific Protocols

The City of West Hollywood is getting the word out that the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has issued a revised Health Officer Order: “A Safer Return Together at Work and in the Community.” The Order took effect on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 and it aligns Los Angeles County with guidelines from the State of California. It urges everyone to exercise caution and good judgment as physical distancing requirements and capacity limitations are removed. Almost all sectors and businesses will be able to return to usual operations with some exceptions. The State of California and LA County Public Health will continue to issue separate guidance to be followed for youth, schools and daycares, healthcare, and high-risk congregate settings. The Health Officer Order is posted by LA County Public Health on its website, available byclicking here. Additional separate guidance is available by visiting:publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus.
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
WEHOville.com

WeHo recommends masks indoors again, even for vaccinated people

WEST HOLLYWOOD, June 30, 2021 – The City of West Hollywood is getting the word out that the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has issued a strong recommendation that everyone, regardless of vaccination status, wears masks indoors in public places as a precautionary measure. This is not a requirement; it is a strong recommendation. According to an LA County Public Health statement issued on Monday, June 28, 2021: “Public Health strongly recommends people wear masks indoors in settings such as grocery or retail stores; theaters and family entertainment centers; and workplaces when you don’t know everyone’s vaccination status. Until we better understand how and to who the Delta variant is spreading, everyone should focus on maximum protection with minimum interruption to routine as all businesses operate without other restrictions, like physical distancing and capacity limits.”
New York City, NYtouro.edu

The Good Fight

Assistant Professor Shakira A. Kennedy has more than two decades of experience working with children, families and adults. Her focus has centered on racial equity and social justice. Dr. Kennedy discusses how the Graduate School of Social Work is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. You have much experience working with...
CelebritiesPosted by
Shine my Crown

Chika Criticizes Kylie Jenner for ‘Capitalizing on a Lie’

Rapper Chika is not afraid to air her opinion. On Tuesday, she took to Twitter to air our Kylie Jenner, who she says built her billion-dollar industry on a lie. “kylie jenner got lip injections, lied about it, saying it was just the way she lines them, creating a wave of yt women looking like mirandasings, then made a brand of lipkits (ya know, capitalizing on a lie), & then sold the company to a billionaire corporation to deceive forbes,” Chika tweeted.
West Hollywood, CAPosted by
WEHOville.com

Commissioner Profile: Anne-Marie Williams

WEHOville is proud to introduce you to the voices of our community who serve on our Commissions and Boards. Meet Anne-Marie. Transportation Commissioner. Communications and Marketing Manager at Project Angel Food. Chairwoman of Conaxion. Anne-Marie doesn’t stop working and believing that she can make a difference. Transportation Commissioner Anne-Marie Williams...
West Hollywood, CAPosted by
WEHOville.com

PHOTO GALLERY: AIDS Monument

The founders and supporters of STORIES The AIDS Monument marked the 40th anniversary of the CDC’s first report on the disease Saturday at the construction site of the monument in West Hollywood. Speakers and special guests included:. George Takei, LGBTQ activist and legendary actor. Marianne Williamson, Co-Founder of Project Angel...
Santa Monica, CAPosted by
WEHOville.com

New pride mural debuts at Starbucks

Artist Robert Vargas unveiled his latest work, “Nothing Less Than Full#Equality,” a richly colorful mural set, on Thursday inside the Starbucks on Westmount and Santa Monica. Mayor Lindsey Horvath, along with City Councilmembers Sepi Shyne and John Erickson, were on hand to present a proclamation to the artist, who is...
West Hollywood, CAPosted by
WEHOville.com

Party on Robertson Blvd. might get louder

West Hollywood City Council will decide Monday whether to permit bars and restaurants to hold more live outdoor entertainment on Robertson Blvd., testing the patience of some neighbors who’ve already grown tired of the Out on Robertson pilot program. “PLEASE STOP THE ROBERTSON BOOZE STREET PARTY TAKEOVER OF OUR NEIGHBORHOOD,”...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
WEHOville.com

LISTEN: Headlining acts of WeHo Sounds 2021

Ryan Porter is a native of Los Angeles who started playing Trombone at 10 years old. Since then he has performed a host of different genres including Jazz, Hip-Hop, and Gospel. Some of his recordings include Kendrick Lamar’s Pimp a Butterfly and Kamasi Washington’s The Epic, and has also released four self titled records, with the latest “Force For Good” featuring Thundercat and a host of incredible West Coast Musicians.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
WEHOville.com

PHOTO GALLERY: LA Pride concert series

LA Pride Follows TikTok Concert Success with Month-long June In-Person Events. Thrive with Pride TikTok concert world-premiered the new music video for Montana Tucker “Be Myself” (ft. Todrick Hall) June 11: LA Pride LGBTQ+ Night at Dodger Stadium plus fireworks show. June 12: “Thrive with Pride Celebration” ABC7/KABC-TV Los Angeles...
West Hollywood, CAPosted by
WEHOville.com

Which new benches and trashcans do you like?

The Public Facilities Commission will get a look at revised options for upgraded street benches and trashcans tonight at their 6:30 p.m. meeting. The new street furniture will be implemented first on Melrose Avenue, but whichever styles of benches and trashcans are selected will ultimately be installed as part of broader streetscape upgrades planned for Almont Drive, La Peer Drive, Robertson Boulevard and Beverly Boulevard.