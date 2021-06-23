Cancel
Brookings, SD

Students earn Hospitality Minnesota Education Foundation scholarships

sdstate.edu
 13 days ago

South Dakota State University students Aryanna Mulroy and Kenna Foss have received scholarships from the Hospitality Minnesota Education Foundation. “We are very proud of them,” said Kendra Kattelmann, who leads the Department Health and Nutritional Sciences. “Earning the merit-based scholarships demonstrate outstanding academic achievement of our students. Our accredited hospitality management program implements quality curriculum and helps students succeed in and after college. The scholarships are one of the many examples of student success from the hospitality management program.”

www.sdstate.edu
